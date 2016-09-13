Stephanie and Blake to lead CHS cast in Annie the musical

Stephanie Cartner is to play the lead role in Cobar High School’s production of ‘Annie’ which opens this Friday.

“Stephanie fits perfect into this role and her beautiful voice really carries the show,” the show’s director Amie Hill said.

Annie is a tough streetwise urchin who is nevertheless vulnerable when she thinks she might lose what has become most important to her: a new found family who loves her.

Blake Toomey plays Oliver Warbucks, a billionaire who wants to take in an orphan for two weeks over Christmas but ends up completely charmed by Annie.

“Blake pulls off this mature role with confidence and works well with Stephanie to create the ‘father/daughter’ chemistry,” Mrs Hill said.

She said the students have been rehearsing for two hours per week for most of the year.

“This term they have added Tuesday afternoon rehearsals and Sundays to ensure the performance is as professional as possible.”

Stephanie was a dancer in Cobar High’s last school production, ‘High School Musical’ in 2014 and this year she has stepped to play the lead in her final year of schooling.

“Blake has recently returned from Moorambilla which has led to increased confidence in his vocal range and performance ability after hitting the stage in Sydney,” Mrs Hill said.

She said both students aspire to work in the entertainment industry in the future.

Other lead roles are played by Joana Awuku, Summer-Rose Stingemore, Laine Ellicott, and Angela Shepard.

The orphans are a mix of students from Year 7-12 and include Samuel Whiteman, Katelyn Martin, Lucy Bell, Brennah Aumua, Eve Arnold and Jennifer Awuku.

Tickets are available from the school.