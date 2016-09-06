ClubGRANTS handed out

The Cobar Bowling & Golf Club this year handed out $21,637 to 15 local sporting and charitable groups as part of their 2016 ClubGRANTS program. The club’s secretary/manager Demi Smith said they received 15 applications for assistance this year and all 15 groups received various amounts of funding with the largest $5,000 going to the Cobar Miners Memorial Committee. Other recipients this year were: Copper City Men’s Shed; Golf Club Lady Bowlers; Cobar Show Society; Cobar Lady Golfers; CareWest Cobar; Cobar Senior Men’s Swimming Club; Golf Club Men
Bowlers; Cobar Junior Rugby League; Cobar Little Athletics Club; Cobar Cadet Unit; Cobar Hospital Auxiliary; Cobar Men Golfers; Rural Outback Animal Rescue and the Cobar Swimming Club. Ms Smith said the groups had applied for the money for various purposes including travel assistance, maintenance, refurbishments and renovations, new equipment and project funding.