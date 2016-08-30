Picnic Races prove popular

Saturday’s Cobar Picnic Races, the Cobar Miners Race Club’s second meeting for the year, attracted a good crowd of approximately 800-900 racegoers. The gorgeous, almost Spring weather and casual, relaxed atmosphere made for a great day out. In addition to horse racing (see Page 36 and 34 for winners results), entertainment also included market stalls and face painting and jumping castles for children. Pictured above are racegoers in the Cynend tent and opposite is a snap shot of others who attended the meeting. See more photos from the day all in colour on our website gallery at www.cobarweekly.com.au