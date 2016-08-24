A brilliant win for young Roosters

The Cobar Roosters Under 16s team finished with a brilliant 30-20 win over Dubbo St John’s on Saturday in the Dubbo & District Junior Rugby League competition.

Cobar let their opposition score in the first minute, but then settled down and went on to win.

Coach Rob Josephson said it was “an outstanding effort” by the team. “Their discipline and composure was first class. Micheal Manns, Coopa Martin and Luke Purton were our best.”

Tries for Cobar were scored by Michael Manns, Nick Buckman, Henry Brookman, Coopa Martin and Braith Good scored with Martin kicking all five conversions.

The Cobar Under 11s had their best game of the year on Saturday in Dubbo up against their St John’s counterparts. Their talk and organisation throughout the game was amazing but ultimately they went down 48-6.

Kai Taylor scored their only try down a skinny blindside (he had less than a metre of space to run down the sideline to score). Aaron ‘the Hayne plane’ Dinnerville converted the try.

Serving the team well were Aaron Dinnerville, Westin Collins and Nathan Bartlett.

The Cobar Under 13s had a very tough game going down by a big margin 50-0 to St John’s.

“Zane Taylor epitomised the Roosters spirit by never giving up with Tyler ‘Viking’ Coughlin and Addison Lyons our best on field,” Josephson said.