Thompson’s back-to-back titles first in 41 years

Rob Thompson has won back-to-back Golden Clay Championship titles after taking out Cobar Clay Target’s 41st annual Golden Clay & NSW Junior Masters Championship shoot over the weekend.

It’s a feat that has never been achieved before in the 41 year-history of the competition.

Thompson has been a sterling competitor at home, regionally, nationally, and more recently internationally, having only arrived back in Australia on Wednesday to compete at his home town venue.

The Overall Golden Clay Trophy, sponsored by Peak Gold Mines, this year was a 9ct solid gold miniature clay.

The sponsorship of this trophy is particularly appropriate by gold producer Peak Gold Mines and reflects Peak’s continued support to sporting organisations and community events.

Peak’s general manager Greg Bowkett was on hand at Sunday afternoon’s presentations to hand over the ‘Golden Clay’ trophy to Thompson who scored 303/311.

The 41st annual event attracted a smaller crowd than usual, however it was plain to see that Cobar Club is renowned for its hospitality.

The sport of clay target shooting encourages family involvement which was evident with many families taking part during the weekend either as participants, spectators or helpers.

The weekend carnival commenced with competition on Friday night in inclement wet weather and cold winds with the NSW State Night Single Barrel Championship, sponsored by Sandvik Mining & Construction, being contested.

A field of 53 shooters braved the conditions with some of the local shooters having success in their grades. Greg Brush—1st B Grade; Tracey Boon (Bourke) 1st C Grade; Ross Morris 2nd A Grade; and Blake Dunne 2nd C Grade.

The skies were clear and crisp on Saturday morning which brought out 126 shooters to commence Saturday and Sunday’s Golden Clay & NSW Junior Masters program.

CSA Mine sponsored the first event, the 30 Target Point Score Championship, with Dunne 2nd in C Grade; Graham Brown 2nd B Grade; Tony Holzigal 2nd A Grade; Rob Thompson 1st AA Grade; and Matt Schiller was the Overall Winner.

In the 45 Target Lokaway Medley Dunne was 2nd in C Grade; Ross Morris 2nd A Grade; Brown 1st B Grade; and Thompson 1st AA Grade.

In the 30 Target Double Barrel Championship Jake Harbison was 2nd in C Grade; Brush 2nd B Grade; Brown 1st B Grade; and Arthur Turner 1st AA Grade.

Sunday morning promised another beautiful day and commenced with the 30 Target Single Barrel Championship, sponsored by Cobar Powerhouse. Dunne was 2nd in C Grade; Holzigal 2nd B Grade; Boon 1st C Grade; and Thompson 1st AA Grade.

Up next was the 30 Target Doyle’s Electrical Marfeesh Handicap, sponsored by the Hawkins Family in memory of Frosty Singleton who was instrumental in the commencement of Clay Target Shooting on his property Marfeesh Station in Cobar.

This event carries a reward of the ‘Marfeesh Cup’ with placings from 1st to 5th.

Additional enthusiasm is generated throughout the weekend with a Calcutta held in conjunction with this event.

Six competitors shot a possible (perfect) score, and were then were required to shoot-off until the final placements were achieved.

Junior competitor, Jack Cullinan from Pooncarie, was the eventual winner with a score of 45/45.

The final event of the weekend was 15 Pair Double Rise Championship with Jarrod Barraclough 2nd in B Grade and Arthur Turner was 1st Overall with a 30/30 possible score.

Cullinan was the Junior Masters Champion of Champions with a score of 147/150, dropping only three targets over three events.

The weekend’s Highgun winners were: Ladies (sponsored by Taylor Family)—Viv Moore 264/285; Veterans (sponsored by G&L Jones)—shared by John Blain and Peter Fitzalan 263/285; Juniors (sponsored by Beretta Australia)—Cullinan 276/285.

Bryan’s Empire Hotel, major sponsor of Cobar Clay Target Club, sponsored the four graded Highguns for the weekend.

C Grade was won by Blake Dunne 255/285; B Grade—Mark Dunn 259/285; A Grade—Richard Fryer 266/285; and AA Grade—Arthur Turner 301/311.—contributed