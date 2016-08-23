Plans finalised for 2016 Festival of the Miner’s Ghost

The Festival of the Miners Ghost planning committee met last week to finalise a number of new items on this year’s schedule of activities.

Former miner Barry Knight reported to the meeting on the progress he’s made with organising a miners’ reunion.

Mr Knight said he’s been sharing the event details on social media with former Cobar miners who now work in Mt Isa, Orange and Kalgoorlie and other mining towns in the hope of enticing miners who have previously worked in Cobar to return for the weekend.

Lloyd Mitchell from the Cobar & District Cricket Association said the club would like to be involved in this year’s festival.

He said at their annual general meeting last week they discussed a 20 overs competition to be run over two days (allowing shift workers at the mines to compete).

Mr Mitchell said they are also considering running a competition to see who can throw a cricket ball the furthest.

It was suggested the competition could be run in the main street, in Lewis Street or at Ward Oval.

Another new item discussed at the meeting was a themed ‘Night to Dismember’ party which is to be organised by The John Mitchell Pharmacy (JMP).

JMP retail manager Miranda Riley said a percentage of the ticket sales from the night would be donated to help with the construction of a miners’ memorial at the Heritage Park.

The meeting also discussed final plans for the Dust Bowl Fuel Burners Show n’ Shine, the Girl Guides’ Treasure Hunt, Carewest’s family disco, Peak Gold Mine tours as well as entertainment and markets in the park.

Festival coordinator John Martin told the meeting that he expected he would be able to present a finalised program to their next meeting which will be held next month.