Bayer Neverlosen crowned Indoor Soccer champions
The Indoor Soccer grand final between Bayer Neverlosen and M&C Parisi Floorboards last Wednesday night lived up to all the hype with Bayer Neverlosen winning 3-2 in a thriller. In the lead-up to the match all the talk was about how little separated the teams and how tight the match […]
Funding bonanza for community spaces
Cobar Shire Council has secured a good slice of the almost $6.5million recently awarded to the Barwon Electorate from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund. Council is to receive $488,340 in total with $345,280 allocated to build the next stage of the Drummond Park Adventure Playground while $142,520 will […]
Hotshots pull off a miracle win on the timber
The outcome of the Indoor Soccer grand final last week was decided by just a few millimetres with Hotshots pulling off a miraculous 1-0 win to upset minor premiers and competition favourites, Wii Not Fit. The Cinderella story was complete. Coming off a one game win/eight loss record in the […]