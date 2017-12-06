Funding bonanza for community spaces

Cobar Shire Council has secured a good slice of the almost $6.5million recently awarded to the Barwon Electorate from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Council is to receive $488,340 in total with $345,280 allocated to build the next stage of the Drummond Park Adventure Playground while $142,520 will go towards upgrades to the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool.

Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries said the Stronger Country Communities funding will breathe life into many local community projects.

“The government’s significant investment in Barwon will provide residents with improved facilities the whole region can enjoy,” Mr Humphries said.

To date, nine councils across the electorate have benefited from the funding, seeing key pieces of local infrastructure rejuvenated.

“This is fantastic news for Barwon,” he said.

“Our community has been calling out for upgrades to local facilities and I’m thrilled these can now be carried out.

“Community assets in the Barwon electorate –such as Bogan Shire’s Larkin Oval, the Brewarrina Pool and Cobar Shire’s Drummond Park Adventure playground help foster connectedness and town pride.

“Stronger Country Communities funding is an investment in local infrastructure to

improve the lives of residents and enhance

the attractiveness of our region – this funding will help us do exactly that,” Mr Humphries said.

Council’s Drummond Park project will see the construction of a new Adventure Playground aimed at the over-eight year olds.

The plans include a climbing frame and slippery dip, a 25m flying fox, and a four stand swing suitable for older children.

In addition, a new barbecue, tables and seating will be installed close to the new playground area.

Funding for the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool will go to installing a new covered outdoor kitchen/party area with additional seating and disability access to the accessible toilet and picnic area.

Included in the build is a children’s play area with a table tennis table and board games.

Cobar Shire’s director of corporate and economic developement Angela Shepherd said the final design for both projects has not yet been completed.

“The design for both projects have been out for public consultation and we’re taking the comments on board for the final design.

“We’re really pleased to get the funds to do these two projects and have had some great feedback from the community,” Ms Shepherd said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the government is committed to supporting regional communities and their crucial infrastructure.

“The Stronger Country Communities fund is a once-in-a-generation investment and it will provide regional towns with the infrastructure they deserve,” Mr Barilaro said.

The Stronger Country Communities fund is part of the NSW Government’s $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to improve economic growth and productivity with investment in regional communities.