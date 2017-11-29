Stadium Motocross attracts a big field

A field of over 50 riders competed in Round 2 of the Cobar Auto Club’s Coates Hire Stadium Motocross on Saturday in very warm conditions.

There was a full class of young nipper riders who all demonstrated how much they have learnt and improved throughout the year.

A number of classes had tied placings depicting the exciting competition between riders as the lead changed throughout rounds.

Jayde George pulled out her bike to take on her brother Trent Fullagar in his debut ride.

Jayde has put out a challenge to other ladies to go along and have some fun and join her in riding in the ladies only class in Round 3 next month.

Billy George led the field in the 50cc High Powers class with Cohan Nicholson (2nd) and Aiden Hyland (Bourke) hot on his heels.

Zach Snudden was out in front in the 65cc

7-9 years division with Zephan Burey (Dubbo) second and Blake Fairey (Gilgandra) was third.

Xavier Ferguson (Broken Hill) and Sam Cronin (Bourke) tied for first place in the 65cc 10-12 years class with Jaxson Hartas (Dubbo) and Bella Fullagar filling the other podium places.

In the 85cc 9-11 years class it was the visitors who were out in front with Kye Cronin (Bourke) the winner over Xavier Ferguson (Broken Hill) with Alix Dray (Dubbo) and local rider Jordan Bruce tying for third place.

Visitors also went 1, 2 in the 85cc 12-15 years division with Jayke Seeliger (Dubbo) the winner over Tyler Farvis (Narromine) and local Caitlin Norris was back in third place.

The Junior Lites class was taken out by Hayden McDougall (Narrabri) with Will Ambrose finishing second ahead of Jayke Seeliger (Dubbo).

Luke Dinnerville cleaned up in the Senior classes winning the Senior Lites, Senior Opens and All Powers classes.

Running second to Dinnerville in the Senior Lites was Beau Snudden with Luke Griffiths finishing third.

In the Senior Opens Dinnerville claimed first place over Dion Fitzsimmons and Bryan Ambrose (tie for second) with Wayne Blenkiron (Narromine) back in third place.

Dinnerville was out in front in the All Powers class with Beau Snudden running second and Heath Irwin (Dubbo) was third.

In the Greybeards class (riders over 35 years) Bryan Ambrose finished as the winner over Joel Parisi and Dion Fitzsimmons.

Jayde George claimed the win in the Ladies class.