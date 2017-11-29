Christmas competition is as simple as coming up with Plan B

Determined to do their bit to reduce drink driving in Cobar, managers from the local pubs, clubs and bottle shops have joined forces to promote the Plan B Don’t Drink and Drive campaign.

The Cobar Bowling & Golf Club, Cobar Services Club, Empire Hotel, Grand Hotel and the Great Western Hotel are all taking part in the state wide initiative that encourages patrons to think about alternatives to driving home after a night out.

Statistics show that drink driving is one of the biggest causes of death and injury on NSW roads with country people at particular risk given the lack of public transport or other options for getting home.

In the last five years, there have been 395 crashes in the western region involving alcohol, which resulted in 521 casualties.

Liquor Accord spokesperson, Peter Vlatko said starting this week patrons at participating pubs, clubs and bottle shops will be invited to enter a competition to nominate a Plan B for getting home.

“Catch a cab, walk home or throw a swag out on a mate’s floor, we don’t mind what your Plan B is, so long as it’s not driving home,” Mr Vlatko said.

“Every entry puts patrons in the running to win a swag valued at over $250.”

The Plan B promotion coincides with an increase in Police RBTs across the state making it even more likely that anyone drink driving will get caught.

Local patrons are being asked to not ignore the message to leave their car at home.

“The best advice for anyone planning a night out is to leave the car at home.

“That way there’s no temptation to try and drive home.

“A crash or a drink driving charge would not make for a happy new year,” Mr Vlatko said.

In NSW, drink-driving is a criminal offence, which can result in hefty fines, licence disqualification and/or custodial sentences.