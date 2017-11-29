Local student recognised for science passion with award

Cobar High School Year 11 student Julieanna Barrett was presented with a Victor Chang School Science Award at Dubbo College Senior Campus last week.

Julieanna was one of 34 students from the Dubbo and Orange region to be presented with their award by Dr Ralph Patrick from the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute.

The award acknowledges the students passion and outstanding achievements in the field of science.

Named after the late cardiac surgeon and pioneer of modern heart transplantation, the Victor Chang School Science Awards were established to celebrate young, gifted students and to foster growth in scientific studies.

Now in its 13th year, the awards also encourage the next generation of scientists to pursue a career in medical research.

Dr Patrick said nurturing the future of Australian research is vital.

“Australia has such a proud science history, and through acknowledging these young students we’re giving the next generation of scientists the opportunity to see how research can directly touch people’s everyday lives,” Dr Patrick said.

“As a scientist, not only are you contributing to building knowledge, but you are constantly solving problems and seizing opportunities while improving the wellbeing of society.”

Nominated by their teachers, the award acknowledges the students’ tenacity and commitment in the classroom, despite a nationwide decline of participation in school science.

Julieanna and the other winners from the region will join more than 200 students from across NSW on a tour of the Victor Chang Institute.