Local girls bring in the big bucks for memorial

November 29, 2017 tcwadmin Front Page, Local News 0
Local girls Tiana Jones and Jordyne Brilley last month set out to raise $1,000 for the Miner’s Memorial project when they started fundraising to shave their heads. Their hair went at the Christmas street parade a fortnight ago and was sent to Angel Wigs to make wigs for kids with cancer and on Monday they handed over their fundraising total of $6,200 to Barry Knight, chairman of the Miner’s Memorial committee. The girls’ proud mothers said there are still more donations rolling in for the cause.

Related Articles