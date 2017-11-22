Camels welcome old faces

Related Articles
Aurelia to buy Peak for $58M
Aurelia Metals Limited has announced it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase Cobar’s Peak Gold Mines. The company, which already owns and operates the Hera Mine near Nymagee, will acquire a 100 per cent interest in the Peak operation as part of a USD $58million transaction. Peak employees […]
Local league legends on hand for Roosters book launch
The Roosters were crowing again when John Collins launched his new book on Saturday night at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club. Packed with sporting history, poignant memories and hilarious moments, The Crowing of the Roosters: the History of Rugby League in Cobar has something for everyone. Although the substantial […]
Powell was November triathlon overall winner
Chris Powell finished as the Overall Handicapped winner of the Cobar Athletics & Triathlon Squad’s (CATS) November triathlon. The monthly triathlon attracted a small field of 11 individuals and one team of two to the Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool on Sunday morning. Competitors had to deal with chilly conditions and […]