Camels welcome old faces

November 22, 2017
The Cobar & District Rugby Union Club held their annual general meeting at the Ailsa Fitzsimmons Memorial Oval on Sunday afternoon with a large group of members in attendance. Stephen Gillette was returned as club president to lead the club into the 2018 season. Jarrod Marsden and Cairo Haronga were elected as vice presidents. Gemma Bain has taken on the secretary’s role and Stacey Harrison is the club’s new treasurer. The club has also announced the appointment of a new coach with Len Baker to take on the role next year. Pictured above are members of the executive and general committee. ▪ Photo contributed

221117

Aurelia to buy Peak for $58M

November 22, 2017

Aurelia Metals Limited has announced it has entered into a binding agreement to purchase Cobar’s Peak Gold Mines. The company, which already owns and operates the Hera Mine near Nymagee, will acquire a 100 per cent interest in the Peak operation as part of a USD $58million transaction. Peak employees […]