Hot competition for Golfie’s ladies President’s Day bowls

Cobar Bowling & Golf Club Ladies Bowls president Margaret Good welcomed 18 bowlers to the greens on Sunday for the annual Ladies President’s Day tournament.

Three games were played in a triples format with the team of Barbara Barklimore, Marlene Wynd and Kyle Roberts finishing as the overall winners.

The runners-up were Dave Portelli, Jack Tulloh and Sandra Zazoniuk.

Greg Fraser, Margaret Good and Don Roberts were the morning winners with David Schofield, Randall Hall and Peter Driscoll the afternoon winners.

On Saturday Dave Portelli and Terry Clyde narrowly won their Pairs Bowls Championships semi final at the club.

The pair won by two shots, 24-22 in their match with David Thomas and John Goonrey.