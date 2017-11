The Cobar Bowling & Golf Club greens were given a good workout over the weekend with a big field of bowlers for the club’s annual Pairs Tournament.

Chris Rosanes teamed up with Dubbo bowler Mathew McIntyre to finish as the overall winners.

Former Cobar bowler, and now Bourke resident, Justin Bartlett and team mate Guy Regan finished as the runners-up.

Another Bourke team, Dale Barker and Matt Orcher, finished in third place.