Three Twenty20 games make for exciting weekend of cricket

The senior cricket competition on the weekend consisted exclusively of Twenty20 games with Howie’s Hombres, Peak and CSA all picking up wins.

On Friday night under lights at Ward Oval Howie’s Hombres, batting first, set the Smashers a massive 180 runs total to win.

In reply, the Smashers could only manage 130.

There were two games on Saturday with Camels playing Peak in the first game on Saturday afternoon before CSA met Wyatt’s Whackers under lights in the late game.

Batting first in their match, Camels were bowled out for a miserly 59 runs.

Jacob Good was the only batsman to spend any time in the middle scoring 22 runs.

The leading wicket-takers for Peak were Daryl Curtis with 4/8 and S. Morseth 2/16.

In reply Peak easily scored the required runs in seven overs and without the loss of a wicket.

Joel Mawhinney finished 28 not out and Sanjay Jamwal finished with 21 n.o to wrap up an easy win.

CSA bounced back from a defeat last week to defeat Wyatt’s Whackers on Saturday night.

The Whackers batted first and were in real trouble at 8/28.

A late cameo appearance from Charlie Douglas (24) and Kinsley Proudlove added some respectability to the score, taking Wyatt’s men to 71.

Joe Regan was the pick of the CSA bowlers taking 3/3.

CSA was never threatened in their run chase.

They passed the Whackers total and continued to bat on until they were eventually bowled out for 104.

Regan capped off a great all-round performance top-scoring with 29.

“Mr Consistent” Thinus Els, chipped in with 24.

Kody Martin did the most damage with the ball for Wyatt’s Whackers taking 3/16.—contributed