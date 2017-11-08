Honour roll unearths one of Cobar’s own hidden treasures

Hard working Cobar Auto Club volunteer Jo-Louise Brown has been formally recognised for her contribution to the Cobar community with a listing on this year’s Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

State Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries last week announced 12 Barwon women have been recognised for their valuable volunteer roles and outstanding contributions to their local communities.

Along with Jo-Louise’s work as race secretary, canteen work and fundraiser with the Cobar Auto Club, her nomination for the Honour Roll also lists her contributions to the PP’s organisation, the Festival of the Miner’s Ghost, and Seniors’ Week annual events that she’s been involved with.

“She certainly is a Hidden Treasure in Cobar,” her nomination read.

Mr Humphries said Jo-Louise (and the other 900-plus women who make up the Hidden Treasurers Honour Roll) provide an enormous amount of support to our local communities.

“They have been nominated by others in the community who have seen first-hand the impact they have on the lives of people around them.

“These women thoroughly deserve this recognition and should be extremely proud of their nomination and in joining this prestigious list of highly regarded rural women,” Mr Humphries said.

This year’s nominees join a growing roll call of over 900 volunteers who have been recognised since the first Honour Roll was launched in 2010.

“This important tribute documents and celebrates the unpaid work of women who ensure the viability of so many crucial community groups and charities,” he said.