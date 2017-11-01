Peak performs well at Victorian Mines Rescue Competition

The Peak Gold Mines’ mine rescue team has taken out a top award at the Victorian Mines Rescue Competition.

Peak was one of 10 teams competing at the 25th running of the competition, held at the Yallourn Power Station in Victoria last week.

The Peak team performed extremely well throughout the event, taking out first place in the Spence Herd event.

The Spence Herd event is designed to test, encourage and develop team cohesion and values by completing a number of tasks in a short time frame while carrying their captain on a stretcher.

The Peak team finished second in the breathing apparatus practical event and their captain Daniel Steven was second in the best captain category.

The team also placed fourth in the theory event.

The event is described as an opportunity for Mines Rescue teams to “come together to develop, learn and sharpen their skills in competition events on which they are assessed on”.

At the conclusion of the weekend Peak was placed sixth overall with only a 2.15 per cent difference between them and first place.

Cadia Valley Mine were the overall winners of the event.

Peak’s Steve Blom was presented with the Grunt Award as the Most Valuable Person for the Peak team.