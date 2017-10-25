Cobar’s version of question time?

A new addition to the Festival of the Miner’s Ghost program this year is a Sunday afternoon ‘Ask Me Anything’ event.

To coincide with Grandparents’ Day, a number of grandparents and their grandchildren, of various age groups and generations, have been invited to answer a range of questions.

Cobar Shire Council’s Stephen Poulter will be the emcee for the afternoon and some of those to be interviewed include well known local residents Heather Christie, Denise Kosef, Cr Harley Toomey and his grandson Blake Toomey.

Council’s projects officer Miranda Riley has organised the event and is hoping that the community will go along to the fun afternoon.

“There will be time for the audience to come up with their own questions which could be read out for them, or they may decide to get involved!” Mrs Riley explained.

She said there is still time for people to get involved and asks that if you have a story about your grandparents or grandchildren that is just begging to be told or a quirky family dynamic that needs showcasing, then you are more than invited to take part.

“Everyone is invited no matter your age and the stage has been set for some serious laughs,” Mrs Riley said.

She said the afternoon will be run in a similar format to the TV show, ‘You Can’t Ask That’.

Volunteers will be invited to come forward and have a go at interviewing or being interviewed and afternoon tea will also be served.

The event has been funded by a NSW State Government grant through NSW Grandparents’ Day.