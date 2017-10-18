Golfie hosts 24 teams for annual bowls Triples tournament

The Cobar Bowling & Golf Club hosted their annual Triples bowls tournament over the weekend with 24 teams vying for the $7,500 in prize money.

In addition to welcoming six teams from Blacktown, the Golfie, which is well renowned for its excellent hospitality, also hosted players from Dubbo, Warren, Bourke, Hillston, Temora, Yenda and Cobar.

Local bowler Chris Rosanes teamed up with Craig Jeffery and Mick Rey from Dubbo to finish as the tournament winners.

Rosanes’ team beat the Hillston/Cobar combination of Neville Cullen, Ken Waterhouse and Doug Hudson 24-11 in the final.

In equal third place were Kyle Roberts, Don Roberts and Jim Goonrey who tied with a Hillston/Yenda team headed up by Daryl Rees.

Jim Goonrey was the Section 1 winner with Hillston’s Mick Sarkis winning Section 2.

Glen Knight from Bourke took out Section 3 and Neville Cullen (Hillston) won Section 4.

Blacktown Workers’ Mick Barwick claimed the win in Section 5 and Hillston’s Daryl Rees was the Section 6 winner.

In the Repechage competition, the Bourke team of Stephen Walsh, Brent Old and Brad Cross finished as the winners over Marty Baker, John Walsh and Garth Nolan from Blacktown Workers Club.