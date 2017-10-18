Big group of riders for first Cobar Family Muster Day

Cobar’s first Family Muster Day on Saturday attracted over 60 riders competing in both Team Penning and Sporting events.

Team Penning is something new to Cobar and it proved to be a big hit with both riders and spectators.

The object of Team Penning, a western equestrian sport, is for riders and their horses to cut out (or single out) three head of cattle from a group and attempt to pen them in less than one and a half minutes.

The Open Team, consisting of local ladies Jillian, Sarah and Alice Prince, got in early and penned their three head in a time of 49 seconds winning the event and collecting a trophy, ribbon and a collective $450 in prize money.

The Junior Team Penning Champions was a team from Euabalong consisting of Jade Smith, Reegan Ohlson and Hydi Gleeson who penned their three head in a time of one minute and 26 seconds.

The presentation to the Sporting Champions was made by the event’s major sponsor NewGold Peak Gold Mine’s general manager Michael Zannes.

Local rider Ella Armstrong claimed the Reserve Mini title and her sister Lila took out the Junior Champion crown.

Other successful locals included James Stockdale who was the Senior Reserve Champion and Geoff Turton was Open Champion.

The hilarious Rescue Relay and impressive IKAM Fast Crack Whip Crack Competition were held following the presentations.

Trayce Aves showed his skills with eight cracks in 10 seconds to win the Mini section; Euabalong entrant Lacey Ohlson smashed the juniors with 33 cracks in 20 seconds followed by Corey Bishop who cracked 18 cracks in 20 seconds.

James Stockdale won the Junior class with 38 cracks in 30 seconds and the Opens was won by Billy Watkin with a whopping 90 cracks in 40 seconds.

With the Rotary Club of Cobar doing a fantastic job in the canteen, market stalls and an amazing kids activity section created by Cobar Children’s Mobile Services, the day was a hit for all involved.

Tracey Lawrence took home the Bundy Drum Chair from the continuous raffle, from which $200 of the proceeds will be donated to the Lilliane Brady Village Pink Ladies.

Peter Miller, Ruth Stevens and Kirk Grogan ran a quick Dog High Jump competition and Cobar Junior League finished the day with a very tough Tug O’ War competition.

It was a long but very rewarding day for all involved and the committee is keen to do it again next year.—contributed