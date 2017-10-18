Call goes out for new LBV management

The Lilliane Brady Village (LBV) should be under new management by May 2018 with Expressions of Interest (EOI) for a new provider being released last week.

As part of the construction of a new medical facility in Cobar which will incorporate the Lilliane Brady Village nursing home, Cobar Shire Council has released the EOI document to the public with responses from interested providers due to be back within three weeks.

Council’s director of finance and community services Kym Miller told The Cobar Weekly the process is rather simple once all the protocol is taken away.

He explained that applications received by council will be assessed and each one evaluated. A shortlist will then be created and council will issue a request for a formal tender.

“The tender is expected to come from the non for profit sector like Southern Cross or the Salvation Army,” Mr Miller said.

He said it’s his intention to keep the public in the loop throughout the whole process.

“It is a very tight timetable.

“At the end of the day the final provider

has to be approved by council,” Mr Miller said.

He explained council’s aim is to recruit a provider that will commit to the long term and that is keen to invest in the business and the building.

“At this point we are expecting that a job offer will be made for every existing position that there is at the moment,” Mr Miller reassured.

He said the new provider will have one person in control of each facet of the village instead of one staff member trying to manage every element.

“We are expecting customer care and service to improve whilst still having local faces,” Mr Miller said.

The provider will pay ongoing rent to Cobar Shire Council for the facility.

The transition of the current system over to the new provider is expected to occur in May 2018.