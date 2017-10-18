Local firies conquer the Sydney Tower

Four Cobar firefighters conquered the Sydney Tower Eye building as part of the Fire Fighters Climb for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) on Saturday.

Fire & Rescue NSW Station 256 retained firefighters Khan Fugar, Alex Lennon, Pete Vardanega and Jamie Peters climbed the 1,504 stairs of the tower wearing their full fire fighting kit (which weighs 20kg) in an effort to raise awareness and money for MND.

Out of the team of four, Khan finished with the quickest time and the other three followed with very respectable times.

Both Pete and Jamie were returning for their second MND fundraising climb while it was the first time that Khan and Alex had attempted it.

The four called themselves Team Howie and climbed in memory of fallen Station 256 firefighter Daniel ‘Howie’ Howard.

The Cobar participants all had the support of their wives who were there waiting for them when they finished.

Alex reports that while he did a lot of training prior to the event, he didn’t find it easy going.

“96 floors in an extra 20kg of gear, boots, helmet and breathing apparatus is a challenge,” Alex said.

“Once I got a quarter of the way I began to question myself but then I saw that Level 25 was dedicated to Howie so I stopped for a minute to take it all in, took a picture with Howie and that gave me all the strength I needed for the remaining 73 storeys.”

Khan and Alex raised over $2,700 each and the team of four raised a whopping $7,764 together which goes directly to MND research.

If anyone would like to donate the online fundraising page is still available at https://firiesclimb.gofundraise.com.au/page/Cobar256