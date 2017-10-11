The 2017/18 Cobar & District Senior Cricket season starts this weekend.

A packed season is scheduled with Twenty/20 (T20), 40 Overs and Representative competitions running from October through to March next year.

The T20 competition gets underway this Friday night and is looking strong with eight teams nominated.

Defending champions CSA will again be the team to beat this season. They have good depth in their batting and bowling ranking.

Trying to take their title away from them will be Tilpa, Bushies, Smashers, Peak, Howies’s Hombres, Wyatt’s Whackers, Camels and the Chalkies.

The 40 Overs competition is also looking very competitive again with Empire, Nymagee and Golf Club returning this season to compete for the winner’s trophy.

The first representative game of the season will see the Cobar Cowboys face Nyngan at Nyngan in the Macquarie Valley Plate and Brewery Shield competitions and also play for the Shane Smith Shield in a fortnight.

In the opening game of the T20 season this Friday newcomers, the Chalkies, will take on the Bushies. Nymagee then host Golf Club at Nymagee on Saturday in the 40 Overs Competition and there is also another T20 game scheduled for Saturday with CSA to do battle with the Peak.—contributed