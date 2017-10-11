New drug action team ready to service the Cobar area

A Local Drug Action Team (LDAT) will be set up to service Cobar in an effort to prevent harm from alcohol and other drugs, including crystal methamphetamine (‘ice’).

The Federal Government and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) have come together on this community partnership which is one of 40 selected in the second round of the LDAT program, bringing the total number of LDATs around Australia to 80.

The Lake Cargelligo/Murrin Bridge and districts LDAT, which covers Cobar, Lachlan and Bland areas, will receive an initial $10,000 in funding from the Federal Government and will be supported by the ADF to develop and deliver community led action plans.

The primary focus of the LDAT is the prevention of alcohol and other drug-related harm in their community.

The LDAT’s work will centre on engaging families to provide education and engagement on alcohol and other drug issues.

The LDAT will be led by Murrin Bridge Local Aboriginal Lands Council and will be working with a number of partner organisations, including Murrin Bridge Aboriginal Medical Service and Lower Lachlan Community Services.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation’s NSW State Manager, Dr Lisa Simone said most importantly, this project will centre on preventing drug use, and will be tailored to the particular needs of the local area.

Dr Simone said the Lake Cargelligo/Murrin Bridge and districts Local Drug Action Team will play a key role in preventing harm from alcohol and other drugs in their area.

“Through partnerships, LDATs plan and deliver on-the-ground prevention projects tailored to the needs of local communities,” she said.

“Developing and delivering local solutions is vital in addressing harms from alcohol and other drugs, including crystal methamphetamine (‘ice’).”

The ADF LDAT program builds the capacity of communities and encourages local groups to look at opportunities within their region and start building or extend partnerships to better tackle alcohol and other drug issues facing their local areas.

The LDAT program is part of the Federal Government’s investment of $298million over four years under the National Ice Action Strategy, to help local communities prevent drug misuse.

By 2020, there will be up to 220 LDATs across the nation, with a particular focus on remote, regional and at-risk communities.

The third round of LDAT applications will open in late 2017, with more opportunities to be part of the program in 2018 and 2019.

For more information about the LDAT program please visit www.adf.org.au/ldat.