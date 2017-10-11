Talented local artists prepare for annual local exhibition

Cobar Arts Council’s 2017 Art and Photography Exhibition is now open for entries.

The exhibition runs in conjunction with the Festival of the Miner’s Ghost from October 23 to 28 and entry forms are now available from various locations across town.

Cobar Arts Council secretary Sue Singleton said sections for this year’s exhibition include drawings or paintings of portraits, landscapes/seascapes, still life as well as an abstract section.

Sculpture and any other art forms may also be entered, as well as photography.

The Thelly Wade Perpetual Trophy is again up for grabs, having been presented each year since 2010 with Bill Cleland the inaugural winner.

Last year the trophy was won by Toni Wells.

“This year it will be awarded for the best portrait.

“Every year it is awarded to a different section,” Mrs Singleton explained.

Locals are encouraged to view the exhibition and vote for their favourite piece to win the People’s Choice award.

In 2017 the theme for the children’s section is ‘International Year of Sustainable Tourism For Development’.

NewGold Peak Gold Mines has come on board as a sponsor with prize winners to receive Cobar Quids.

All entries must be received by Saturday October 21 to be hung and then judged on the following day.

A presentation evening to announce the winners will be held on Tuesday October 24 and then the exhibition will be open to the public all week.