Gallery: Golfie 50 Years Reunion

Related Articles
Extremely close scores for Stableford
Scores were extremely close in last Wednesday’s women’s golf Stableford event with only four points separating 1st to 7th. Robynne Morton claimed victory after a three-way countback with Elaine Burton and Gloria Hay when all finished with 38 points. Geraldine Francisco was 4th with 37 points followed by another countback […]
Golfie celebrates 50 years
The Cobar Bowling & Golf Club celebrated 50 years of business in the current clubhouse with a commemorative dinner on Saturday night at the club. Club president Jim Goonrey welcomed current and past members, board members and past club managers and in particular paid tribute to all the club’s Life […]
Locals put up a good fight
The Cobar Shed Boxing Club members put on a good night of amateur boxing entertainment at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club on Saturday night for the 2015 Fight Night. Local fighter Carol Smith picked up the NSW Country women’s Welterweight title after outclassing her opponent Lana Plews. Smith won […]