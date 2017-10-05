Western District wins top off a great year of golf

Chrissy Gilligan has topped off what has been an amazing year of golf with wins at the Western Districts Ladies Golf Association (WDLGA) finals in Warren last Thursday.

Not only did Gilligan win the Champion of Champions title on the day but also went on to be crowned the WDLGA Sandgreen Champion.

According to the WDLGA honorary secretary Robyn Newey, this is the first time in Western Districts golf history that a player has taken out both awards on the same day.

Gilligan will now be invited to take part in the NSW Women’s Amateur Tournament to be held in early 2018 with all Cobar Lady Golfers wishing her well in this event.

Along with these awards Chrissy has this year also won the Cobar A Grade Club Championship, the Ladies Foursomes Championship and the Club Match Play title making this very much a year to remember.

Last Wednesday’s Ladies Golf Stableford competition was won by Robynne Morton scoring an impressive 40 points.

Taking advantage of an early morning start before the 38 degree heat and 50 km winds kicked in later in the day, Morton won ahead of a tight finishing field.

After Morton, a three-way countback was needed to separate Di Greer, Jannine Wilkin and Brenda Fugar after all finished with scores of 37 points each.

Nearest the Pin prizes on the day went to Brenda Fugar on the 8th hole and Wan Sipatsa on the 11th.

Saturday’s Four-Ball-Worse-Ball Stableford game proved to be an interesting round of golf for all taking part.

Angela Fryer and Wan Sipatsa, both back to golf after being overseas, won the day with a combined team score of 29 points.

Daphne Cross and Barb Barklimore were next with 28 points followed by Sally Bannister and Pam Sikora (on 27 points) and Marlene Wynd and Ann Dunn who finished with a total of 24 points.

Sipatsa was the individual winner after posting a great score of 39 points.

Sue Phillips, Daphne Cross, Pam Sikora, Sally Bannister and Narelle Kriz all won Nearest the Pin prizes.

A good roll up for Sunday’s Stableford had Ann Dunn lead the way with 41 points from the field of 20 golfers.

Lize Stander, Barb Barklimore and Di Greer were separated by a countback after all posted 40 points.

Karen Manns was next with 38 points followed by Susan Goonrey (35), Jannine Wilkin (34) and Sally Bannister with 33 points.

Robynne Morton was closest to the flag on the 3rd hole and Sue Phillips claimed the prize on the 15th.

Rounding off the long weekend was another Stableford game on Monday which was won by Jannine Wilkin who scored 42 points.

Lize Stander was runner-up with 39 points and she also picked up the Nearest the Pin prize on the 11th hole.

Sally Bannister claimed 3rd place on a countback from Ann Dunn with both carding 37 points.

Bannister also grabbed the Nearest the Pin prize on the 8th hole.

Two sponsored days are set down for the weekend including the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club Stableford on Saturday and the BCD Projects Day Stableford on Sunday.—T’d Off