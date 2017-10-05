Community can comment on pool rec area upgrades

Cobar Shire Council is seeking community feedback on proposed upgrades to the recreational areas at Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool.

The proposed design is now on display at the Cobar Shire Council administration office, Cobar Shire & TAFE Library or online.

Council is encouraging the public to view and have their say on the proposed plans.

The designs have been developed in response to previous community feedback calling for improved facilities to hold parties at the pool.

Council’s special projects officer Angela Shepherd told The Cobar Weekly the proposed upgrades include a new shade structure just north of the waterslide so kids’ parties can be held within sight of the slide.

She said the existing barbecue area is no longer usable and will ideally be replaced by an outdoor kitchen area with two barbecues, a sink, benches to prepare food and hot running water to wash up.

The proposed plans include a shade structure and moveable tables to allow patrons to customise their seating arrangements for parties and functions.

The existing volleyball court is expected to be removed and, in its place, a table tennis table and novelty outdoor games area could be established.

A new disabled ramp to the disabled toilet and a concrete path to the barbecue area aim to make the facilities at the pool more accessible to all.

Council is hoping to secure grant funding to complete the project from the Stronger Country Communities Fund to be announced this month.