Remembering Richo

October 5, 2017
Staff from Cobar Police Station and former Cobar police officer Geoffrey Richardson (who was killed in the line of duty last year) were acknowledged for the work they do in our community on National Police Remembrance Day on Friday. Cobar Roosters Senior Football Club president Chris Deighton presented Sergeant John Bennett and Constable Ben Wright with flowers to mark the occasion. Photo contributed

