Remembering Richo

Related Articles
Junior Rugby League season gets underway
The Junior League 2017 season kicked off on Saturday with the Cobar club hosting Narromine and Dubbo teams for Round 1 of the Dubbo & Districts Junior Rugby League competition. A big enthusiastic team of Cobar Roosters Under 10s were first out on the field on Saturday morning to take […]
Roosters shine in another thrilling game of rugby league
Down to the wire with half a minute to go, the Cobar Roosters scored a match-winning try to down the Collarenebri Bulldogs at home on Saturday. It was a hard-fought, maiden match between the proud far west clubs, with neither side knowing what to expect. The Dogs were eager to […]
Roosters season success
The Cobar Roosters Senior Rugby League Club celebrated on Saturday night what ended up being one of their most successful seasons in the past 10 years. After being thrown out of Group 11 at the start of the year for not being able to field the requisite four teams (Under […]