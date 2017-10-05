Life saving donation

Related Articles
Awards recognise business excellence
Gumnut Gifts & Homewares was voted the People’s Choice favourite local business by shoppers for this year’s Great Cobar Business Awards. The winners of the annual Cobar Business Association awards were announced on Saturday night at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club. Gumnuts, a homewares and café business owned by […]
Annual mayoral election tomorrow
Cobar Shire councillors will vote tomorrow night to elect their mayor and deputy mayor for the year ahead. Nominations for the position of mayor and deputy mayor have been called and were to have closed at 4pm yesterday. While councillors are elected for a four year term, the mayor and […]