Life saving donation

CSA Mine has donated a new defibrillator to be located at Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool. The purchase of the potentially life-saving equipment was prompted by CSA Mine employee Tony Walkinshaw, who is also a local retained firefighter. He told The Weekly the Local Emergency Management Committee has discussed the need for the machines to be available in public places. He said he was prompted to ask CSA for the donation in memory of local man Terry Saddler, who passed away earlier this year. The $2,500 unit is compatible with those used by NSW Ambulance. Mr Walkinshaw also helped to deliver nationally recognised training to pool staff on the use of the unit. Pictured above are Georgia Baker and Matt Harland (Cobar Memorial Swimming Pool managers), Brien Obray (CSA Mine), Mr Walkinshaw and Cobar Shire Council deputy mayor Peter Abbott.

