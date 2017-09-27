State parliament honour for ROAR

Cobar’s Rural Outback Animal Rescue (ROAR) has been recognised in NSW Parliament for their commitment to caring for and rehoming rescued dogs.

NSW Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Mark Pearson from the Animal Justice Party moved a motion in Parliament last week after meeting with Lorraine Knezevic, Leah Josephson and Casey Vidot from ROAR on his recent regional NSW tour.

Mr Pearson called on the Parliament to honour “the selfless and compassionate work that is undertaken by the ROAR volunteers who give generously of their time in caring for and rehoming rescued dogs in the Bourke region”.

He told Parliament the volunteers rescued 541 animals over the last two years and, through their efforts networking between Cobar, Bourke, Central Darling, Nyngan and Brewarrina Shire Councils, pound kill rates have been reduced from 50 per cent to four per cent from 2014 to 2017.

The motion was carried.

Mrs Josephson told The Cobar Weekly it was a pleasure to meet and speak with Mr Pearson.

“He took the time to have lunch with us and we discussed some really important issues coming up in regards to animal welfare,” Mrs Josephson said.

He expressed that his office was always contactable for anything the volunteers need.

“It is nice to be recognised but it would still be great if people did the right thing in regards to dogs so that we wouldn’t have to do this job at all,” Mrs Josephson said.

Mr Pearson has worked in the past with Animal Liberation NSW and said he frequently received complaints about the fate of animals held in pounds.

He lists supporting animal welfare organisations as one of his priorities.

“Improvement in reducing kill rates and increasing rehoming rates across New South Wales must be acknowledged as being due to the enormous efforts of volunteer and self-funded rescue and rehoming groups that outperform council pounds and authorised agencies such as RSPCA NSW and the Animal Welfare League,” Mr Pearson said.