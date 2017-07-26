Young guns beat older players in golf championships

The Men’s Golf Championships were contested over 27 Holes on Saturday and Sunday with three young guns, Jacob Ryan, Mark Fraser and Matt Hunter, finishing as the winners.

Ryan won A Grade with Chris Gilbert finishing as the runner-up.

In B Grade, Fraser took the Championship title over Brad Bannister while in C Grade Hunter finished as the winner ahead of David Gordon.

The 54 Hole competition net winner was Garry Wilkin with Matt Hunter second, Glen Ratcliffe was third and Jay Egan finished back in fourth place.

Nearest the Pin competition winners on Saturday were: 3rd and 15th holes—Chris Gilbert; 7th—Brad Bannister; and 8th—Garry Wilkin.

Sunday’s Pin winners were: 3rd—Garry Wilkin; and 15th—Glen Ratcliffe.

At the Vets golf tournament last week in Trangie, Max Phillips won the Longest Drive prize.

This Saturday the Inter Mine Challenge will be contested as a Three Person Ambrose Par event.

A Stableford will be played on Sunday for the Monthly Medal competition.—This article has been compiled with information from The Hooker.