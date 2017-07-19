Looking the part

Related Articles
Roosterettes straight into the grand final
The Cobar Roosterettes have won a grand final berth in the 2016 Barwon Darling Women’s League Tag grand final following their 10-0 win over the Lightning Ridge Redbacks in Saturday’s major semi final. In addition to leading her team in attack, Lisa Travis, who was named the Roosterettes Players’ Player, […]
Travis and Harland named in Group 11 side
Two Cobar women’s League Tag players will be vying for places with the Western Rams squad this weekend after being selected in the Group 11 side on Sunday. Lisa Travis and Zoë Harland were two of seven Cobar players from the Cobar Roosterettes League Tag side who were invited […]
Roosters will stay in Barwon
The Cobar Senior Rugby League Club executive recently made the decision to remain in the Barwon Darling competition. At the club’s annual general meeting last month there was a push to move to the Castlereagh competition. Cobar Roosters’ media officer Ben Trudgett confirmed the club has decided to stay where […]