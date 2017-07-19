Looking the part

July 19, 2017 tcwadmin 190717, Local Sport 0
Cobar Rugby League Club president Chris Deighton and his Roosterettes doubles playing partner Bianka Jacobson chose vintage whites for the club’s Tennis Fun Day on Saturday which raised money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS). While their game didn’t quite match the heights of their fashion sense, they were still winners on the day, taking out the Best Dressed title. The Doubles Champions title went to Team JJ of Josh Brown and Jai Stephenson who accounted for Team Wyoming’s Tom and Ben McBride 6-4 in the final. The event raised $150 for RFDS.

Related Articles

No Picture
161116

Roosters will stay in Barwon

November 15, 2016 tcwadmin 161116, Local Sport 0

The Cobar Senior Rugby League Club executive recently made the decision to remain in the Barwon Darling competition. At the club’s annual general meeting last month there was a push to move to the Castlereagh competition. Cobar Roosters’ media officer Ben Trudgett confirmed the club has decided to stay where […]