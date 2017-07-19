Cobar players shine in FWAS squad

Two Cobar netballers have been standouts in the Far West Academy of Sport’s (FWAS) 2017 Netball Squad this season.

Following the team’s final competition of the season at the Australian Youth Invitational Games (AYIG) last week in Maitland, Lauren Urquhart was named their Netball Athlete of the Year while Hannah Carroll won their Most Valuable Player title.

Lauren’s award was decided by the FWAS coaching staff while Hannah’s was voted by opposition coaches at the AYIG competition.

FWAS’s Mel Gleeson said over three days of the AIYG competition at the Maitland Federation Centre, the FWAS side played 10 highly competitive games and held their own against strong competition.

“Their performances were a real indication of how hard they have worked, committed to the program and how well they have developed as a team,” Ms Gleeson said.

“They were beaten by one goal against Northern Inland Academy of Sport (which could have gone either way) and the girls had Western Region on the ropes forcing them to make team changes and work hard for the win (by only five goals).

“We received feedback from a member of Netball NSW to say that we are the most improved academy which was also expressed by all of the academies’ staff at the games,” Ms Gleeson said.

Cobar was very well represented in this year’s FWAS Netball Program with athletes Lauren Urquhart, Abby Carswell, Zoe Carter, Hannah Carroll and Allira Hurst all involved as well as coaches Kym Sutton, Bianka Jacobson, team manager Leanne Carswell and parent volunteer Mary Urquhart.

Kaitlyn Byrne also received her Netball Umpire C Badge at the AIYG event.

The FWAS coaches Sutton and Jacobson praised the Cobar contingent for their dedication and efforts towards the 2016/17 Netball Program.

“We are extremely proud of how far they’ve come this season which is a reflection of their effort and dedication to the program,” Sutton said.

“They displayed a high level of competitiveness and sportsmanship and have been great representatives for both the academy and their towns,” Jacobson added.