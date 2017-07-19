Fr Graham McLeod is a worthy recipient of Premier’s Award

Fr Graham McLeod was recently presented with a Premier’s Award for services to the community–one of only two awards that are presented annually.

He received the award during the recent western area visit by NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and State Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries

Fr Graham is an Anglican priest in the Company of the Good Shephard Ministry team in the Bathurst Diocese of the Anglican Church.

Based in Nyngan, Fr Graham provides pastoral care to the northwest region of NSW from Nyngan to the Queensland border and is a regular visitor to Nyngan, Cobar, Bourke and Wanaaring parishioners.

In any typical week Fr Graham can drive up to 1,000kms to facilitate baptisms, weddings, funerals and church services.

He has been called upon to conduct an underground mine service in Cobar following a very tragic accident as well as special Easter and Christmas celebrations, Carols in the Park and has paraded in a Disney suit to support a community event. His regular visits to residents at the Lilliane Brady Village (LBV) are a highlight of residents’ week.

Fr Graham has been described as a very caring and practical priest and follows in the tradition of the early bush brothers who came from England to provide pastoral care in remote Australia. He is a very worthy recipient of the Premier’s Award.