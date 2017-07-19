Debutantes give back to Mayoral Chest

July 19, 2017
There’s been high praise for this year’s Great Gatsby-themed Debutante Ball as being a wonderful night out. The group of five young women and their male partners were presented to Mayor Lilliane Brady on Saturday night at the Cobar Bowling & Golf Club. Before the dancing and formal part of the night, the debs, their partners and two of their young attendants were photographed by local photographer, Klae McGuinness at the Open Cut. This year’s debutantes included Jasmin Bishop and her partner Jakob Brown, Tarlia McDermott and partner Jye Robinson, Makaila Gordon with partner Jason White, Keely Gordon with her partner Robert Good and Anisa Ralph who was partnered for her debut by Ryan Anderson. Their young attendants (dressed in the Great Gatsby theme) pictured above were Amarni Coe and Corey Bishop. Profits from the evening were donated to the Mayoral Chest. ▪ Photo courtesy of Klae McGuinness Photography

