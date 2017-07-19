Debutantes give back to Mayoral Chest

Related Articles
Cobar players shine in FWAS squad
Two Cobar netballers have been standouts in the Far West Academy of Sport’s (FWAS) 2017 Netball Squad this season. Following the team’s final competition of the season at the Australian Youth Invitational Games (AYIG) last week in Maitland, Lauren Urquhart was named their Netball Athlete of the Year while Hannah […]
Big prizes not drawing big crowds like the ‘good old days’
The Services Club’s Joker prize was $23,500 last Thursday night however the draw failed to attract a big crowd. Services Club secretary/manager Linda Carter said it wasn’t like the old days at the Occidental Hotel when their Joker draw was near $70,000 and the crowd spilled out on the street. […]