Blake Dunne wins prestigious Beryl Jones Memorial Trophy

Sunny conditions brought out 22 shooters on Sunday for the Beryl Jones Memorial Trophy Shoot at the Cobar Clay Target Club, with visitors from away among the contestants.

There were also some new starters and juniors in the line up.

Even though the sun was out, there was a slight chill to the air, which kept shooters alert and, in most cases affected their trigger finger!

B Grade shooter Blake Dunne took out this year’s Beryl Jones Memorial Trophy after a shoot off between four shooters.

Dunne finished with a score of 41 out of 42 in the Beryl Jones 30 Target Handicap event.

The runner-up was Mark Kolstad with 40/42. Dick Tulloh and Tony Polack had previously also been in the running to take the prestigious trophy.

Skeet as always was the first event for the Beryl Jones Memorial Day, with most shooters trying their skills, and a few new faces to the sport enjoyed a new element of clay target shooting.

After lunch, three down-the-line events were held.

In the first event, the 20 Target Double Barrel shoot, the winners of each grade were: AA Grade—Aaron Marsh, Hank Pritchard, Kevin Hatch, Bryan Manns, Ross Morris and Rob Thompson 20/20; A Grade—Jim Manns and Tony Polack 20/20; B Grade—Blake Dunne 19/20; and C Grade—Christie Wheeler 16/20.

Event 2: 320 Target Single Barrel: AA Grade—Bryan Manns and Thompson 30/30; A Grade—Geoff Turton, Tulloh and Polack 28/30; B Grade—Dunne 27/30; and C Grade—Wheeler 26/30.

The front marker prize went to Nelson Hearn with a score of 21/30. Hearn is a new club member who is showing some promise coming into the sport, and had good points on Sunday to win.

The club’s 42nd Annual Golden Clay shoot is coming up next month.—contributed