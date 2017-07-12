Hospital auxiliary boasts some long serving volunteers

Volunteers with the Cobar Hospital Auxiliary are some of the longest serving members of any committee in Cobar.

The Cobar Hospital Auxiliary committee raises funds for the hospital to provide additional equipment and services for the benefit of patients and staff that is not covered by the hospital’s budget.

The group has been serving the community in its current form for the past 30 years and the current committee has a tally of 160 years of service.

Originally founded in 1937, the committee was active for some time before taking a 20 year recession.

It reformed in 1987 under the guidance of president, Ivy Wilson.

Lesley Fryer was then elected as one of the group’s vice presidents and is still an active member of the group today.

Mrs Fryer was this year recognised by the United Hospital Auxiliaries (UHA) for her 30 years of service.

Also this year, their secretary, Beryl Martin collected her 15 years of service bar (and has served for 17 years in total) and another member, Enid Coath, was presented with her 10 years of service bar.

The branch held their annual general meeting on Monday with relative new-comer to the committee Sharon Harland (who has only been a member for four years) re-elected for her second term as president.

Lesley Fryer and Glenis Prisk once again took on the vice presidents roles, Beryl Martin was returned as secretary, and Barbara Bartlett as treasurer.

The committee meets monthly and welcomes new members.