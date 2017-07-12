Deputy Premier visits Cobar

Related Articles
Local netball volunteers recognised
Renee Matheson and Amie Hill’s contributions to netball have been recognised by the Office of Sport’s Western Region with the pair receiving Sporting Spirit Volunteer Awards. State Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries said the awards aim to recognise the hard work and dedication of the region’s sport volunteers and were […]
Easy 50-0 win for Roosters against depleted Newtown team
The Cobar and Newtown Barwon Darling Rugby League First Grade teams had Tom Knight Memorial Oval all to themselves on Saturday after the scheduled Under 18s and League Tag matches were forfeited. Earlier in the week the Cobar Under 18s received notification from Brewarrina that their match wasn’t going to […]
Three new faces join the council
Janine Lea-Barrett, Julie Payne and Christopher Lehmann are Cobar Shire Council’s newest councillors after Local Government election counting was finalised by the NSW Electoral Commission last Wednesday. The trio will join re-elected councillors Lilliane Brady, Peter Abbott, Peter Yench, Peter Maxwell, Harley Toomey, Greg Martin, Tracey Kings, Jarrod Marsden and […]