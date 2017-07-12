Deputy Premier visits Cobar

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro (who is also the Minister for Regional New South Wales, Minister for Skills and Minister for Small Business) and State Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries were in Cobar yesterday for talks with Cobar Shire Council. They are pictured with mayor Lilliane Brady at centre and councillors Julie Payne, Janine Lea-Barrett and Chris Lehman. During the meeting a number of issues affecting Cobar were discussed.

