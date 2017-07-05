Kamikaze Pilots come out on top

After winning the first of their five games in last Thursday night’s Squalleyball grand final, Kamikaze Pilots then found themselves down 2-1 with BNB looking like they were getting on a roll.

Kamikaze Pilots easily won the first game

21-7 but BNB bounced back to win the next two games 21-12 and 21-16.

Kamikaze Pilots only had three players (as opposed to BNB who had four players, but two of which carried injuries) and they had to dig deep in the next two games.

Kamikaze Pilots won the fourth match 21-17 to lock it up at two games each and they then went on to record a runaway 21-15 win in the all important fifth game and match decider to claim take the Squalleyball crown.