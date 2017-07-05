Peakaroos take control to win indoor soccer grand final

Man Chest Hair United (MCHU) were well and truly warmed up for their Mixed Indoor Soccer grand final against Peakaroos last Wednesday night however they were eventually beaten 3-1 by a fresh Peakaroos team in a close encounter.

MCHU went into last week’s grand final having already played a full game earlier that night when they met Mixers in the final.

MCHU earned their grand final berth after recording an impressive 5-0 win over the Mixers while Peakaroos went into the grand final with fresh legs having won the major semi final match two weeks ago.

Peakaroos were however also at a disadvantage as they were a female player short.

Peakaroos went hard from the outset and scored just minutes into the game through strong play by Tom Wall who passed the ball on to Ben Anderson who fired it into the back of the net to score.

Both sides put in big efforts with Wall leading the Peakaroos team while Josh Brown directed his MCHU team around the court.

The game was tight and the score was still only 1-0 at the half time break.

After the break, Anderson scored his second goal for the match which was then followed up with a goal by team mate Mark Stander to take Peakaroos’ lead to 3-0.

Brown narrowed the margin to 3-1 after taking a corner kick and cleverly curving the ball into the goal to score.

Two MCHU players went off with injuries (including their valuable goal keeper Shane Eikenloff) however their replacements kept the pressure on their opposition with Kym Sutton doing a great job in goal for MCHU.

During the final five to 10 minutes of the game the intensity lifted with MCHU knowing that a female goal could tie the match (female goals are worth two points).

Peakaroos’ defence however held strong and they finished with a 3-1 grand final win.

Presentations followed the game and included Player of the Grand Final awards which went to Anderson and MCHU’s Alex Hernando, who played a big role in both her team’s final and grand final games.

Anderson also collected the Leading Male Goal Scorer of the Season award while Peakaroos team mate Lize Stander was the Leading Female Goal Scorer of the Season.