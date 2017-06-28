Related Articles
Funds for shade
Cobar Public School P&C will receive funding to build a shade structure for sun protection. Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries announced last week close to $1 million worth of grants will provide much needed shade in community parks and recreation areas, sporting grounds, schools and clubs across NSW. Cobar will […]
Cobar Public School talks numeracy at state conference
Two teachers from Cobar Public School (CPS) recently spoke at a state conference about the excellent results CPS’ infants students have recorded with the ‘Early Action for Success’ (EA4S) program. EA4S is the NSW Education Department’s strategy for implementing the NSW government’s State Literacy and Numeracy Plan. It aims to […]