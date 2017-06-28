Related Articles

080715

Funds for shade

October 7, 2015

Cobar Public School P&C will receive funding to build a shade structure for sun protection. Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries announced last week close to $1 million worth of grants will provide much needed shade in community parks and recreation areas, sporting grounds, schools and clubs across NSW. Cobar will […]