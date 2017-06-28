Related Articles
Pony club welcomes new members
The Cobar Pony Club held their annual general meeting just before Christmas and welcomed new faces Tahnee Armstrong as the treasurer and Kylie Bishop as the stable manager to the club’s executive committee. The club’s recent Registration Day was well supported with the return of many members. Families of all […]
Two riders compete at state event
Two Cobar Pony Club riders travelled to Mudgee on the weekend to compete in the Pony Clubs of Australia NSW State One Day Event Championships. Representing Zone 17, that consists of Cobar, Bourke and Tottenham, Kaila Wharton competed in the 17-25 years Advanced section on ‘Be Just’ jumping Championship Grade […]