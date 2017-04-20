Local Kylie Harvey heads up Outback Arts board for 2017

The 2017 Outback Arts board was announced last month when Outback Arts held its annual general meeting at the Coonamble Shire Council Chambers.

Cobar local Kylie Harvey was elected as the new chairperson, standing as an independent representative for the board.

Sally Torr, a community representative from Bourke and familiar face on the board was elected to the role of vice president.

Warren Shire representative Pauline Serdity was re-elected to treasurer also welcomed to the team was John Thompson as the new Bourke Shire delegate.

Members staying on from 2016 include Angela Shepherd (Cobar Shire Council), John Walker (Coonamble Shire Council) and Jane Keir (Walgett Shire Council).

Bringing forth new energy and purpose to the board is first time member Eric Crisp from Warren who will step forward as the third community representative.

The board is looking forward to the year ahead and hopes to bring some exciting projects to outback communities under the skilled and valuable guidance of the 2017 board.

The Outback Arts Gallery celebrated five years in Coonamble last week of showcasing local art works.

(Outback Arts itself has been running since the late 90s but they moved into the Monterey Café space in 2012.)

Artwork by Kylie Harvey will be showcased along with some of the region’s most diverse and best including Anna Kaineder, Mardi Remond, Sarah Dugan, Vicki Murray, John Murray, Lisa Wheeler and Jude Fleming.

The works cover a variety of mediums from video installations, to John Murray’s

unmistakable Australian themed paintings, to sculptures made from bones to handmade ceramics.