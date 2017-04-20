Local police continue to target costly rural crime

As part of their commitment to reducing rural crime, police stepped up their rural patrols over Easter.

Darling River Local Area Command acting inspector Wayne King said the Easter patrols were carried out in addition to their current focus on rural crime needs.

He said police were specifically rostered to target rural crime, with a special operation run over the Easter period.

It involved police patrolling the local area in marked and unmarked police vehicles.

They conducted checks on vehicles, people and also on any firearms to ensure they complied with the Firearms Act.

During their patrols, police also spoke to local landholders about any concerns they may have had.

“Please report any suspicious behaviour, trespassing, illegal hunting or theft to your local police.

“Please do not report crime by email.

“All crime reported will help in the deployment of our officers to areas which need targeting,” Acting Inspector King said.

“Over the last six months Darling River Local Area Command police have completed 167 rural patrols.

“There have been 18 persons arrested for rural crime offences over this period.

“There has been a total of 24 rural events reported to police in the last six months.”