Holiday fun and games

The COOSH (Cobar Outside of School Hours) Vacation Care program has been a very successful addition to childcare in Cobar over the past couple of years. The program helps provide care during the holidays to children whose parents work during the day and also helps battle any possible school holiday boredom. The children have some fantastic activities organised for them with the place always bustling with excitement. On Monday the group was outside enjoying the sunshine when The Cobar Weekly dropped in and were busy making colourful boat pictures from an unusual squishy bead paste. Amara Bottom, Abbey Farrell, Izzy O’Hara, Bronte Farrell, Rhylee Patterson, Malina Bottom, Phoebe Travis, Billy George and Eloise Griffiths had not quite finished their artworks but were still keen to show them off.