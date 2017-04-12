Shooters make a name for themselves

Cobar Clay Target Club shooters were making a name for themselves at the Australian Clay Target Association (ACTA) National Trap Championships over the weekend in Coonamble.

The Cobar team of Bryan Manns, Arthur Turner, Rob Thomspon, Brian Doyle and Wayde Hawkins were named the National Champion Club.

Another Cobar club member, Glen Castellaro won the Overall and Veterans High Gun titles.

Meanwhile back at home, the club held their monthly shoot on Sunday with a smaller than average field for their five event program.

A sunny day with strong south westerly winds created a challenge for shooters to obtain perfect scores.

In the opening event, the 20 Target Double Barrel, Scottie Brydon won AA Grade with a score of 19/20 with Hank Pritchard and Greg Harris also finishing with scores of 19/20 to place equal first in A Grade. Mick Coffey won C Grade with a score of 12/20.

Coffey finished with a better score in the second event (17/20), the 20 Target Single Barrel, and also grabbed the win in his grade.

Pritchard and Harris once again couldn’t be separated in A Grade (both finished with 17/20) while AA Grade was won by Tom Dickson with a score of 19/20.

Two perfect scores of 30/30 were recorded in the 30 Target Handicap Event by Matt Harland (C Grade) and Hank Pritchard (A Grade).

Harland won the short shoot off finishing with a score of 31/31. He also had his eye in to win the 25 Target Continental C Grade class to win with a score of 22/25.

Harris was out in front in A Grade with 25/25 and Brydon also had a possible (25/25) to win in AA Grade.

Dickson was the AA Grade winner in the final event of the day, the 25 Pair Double Rise with a score of 40/50.

Harris took out A Grade with 42/50 and Harland won C Grade with a score of 41/50.

In recent news, Cobar club shooters Bryan Manns, Rob Thompson and Wayde Hawkins finished in the top placings at the Warren club’s Golden Ibis & Denis Hunt Memorial Trophy event last month

Manns won the 30 Mixed Mixed Targets in AA Grade (Hawkins was the overall winner) and Manns was also first in the 30 Target Single Barrel Championship; Thompson was second in AA Grade in the 30 Target event and the Overall High Gun winner in AA Grade.