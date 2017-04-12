Cobar swimmer collects Western Area Champion medal

Cobar High School swimmer Raymond Jones was at Sydney Olympic Park last week to represent the school at the Combined High Schools Championships swimming carnival.

In addition to recording seven personal best (PB) performances over the three days of competition, Raymond also collected the Western Area Junior Boy Champion medal.

The carnival kicked off on Sunday April 2 with Raymond competing in a 100m Backstroke heat and then the final where he placed 8th, along with the 200m Freestyle final (where he finished 15th) and the 400m Individual Medley (IM) where Raymond placed 6th.

On Monday, Raymond’s PB swim in the 100m Breaststroke helped him to qualify for the final where he placed 8th.

He just missed out on a spot in the finals in his 50m Freestyle swim.

On Day 3 of competition, Raymond competed in 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle and 200m IM but missed out on the finals in each.

Raymond also recently competed in Canberra at the James Brophy Inter-District Invitational Sprint meet on March 26.

He swam in four events and finished with a first place in 50m Backstroke, second in 50m Butterfly and 4th places in 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke.