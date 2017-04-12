PJL Group wins industry award as an outstanding supplier

The PJL Group, a local supplier to the mining industry, won the Outstanding Supplier category in the 2017 NSW Mining Industry and Suppliers Awards last week.

The awards focus on the importance of mining in fostering the growth and strength of regional communities.

NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee said the Industry and Suppliers’ Awards highlights the vital role mining plays in NSW, particularly its economic contribution.

“We had some outstanding entries for

the awards this year, reflecting the quality of

our state’s world class mining sector,” Mr Galilee said.

PJL Group general manager Luke Buckland said their win of the Outstanding Supplier award demonstrates the calibre of the

local Central West business as a key mechanical and engineering supplier at a national level.

PJL group manager (Orange) Ben Hockey and PJL Group major projects and tender coordinator Dean Jarvis were on hand to receive the award at the NSW Mining Industry and Suppliers Awards dinner at NSW Parliament House last Thursday.

“The Mining Industry and Suppliers Awards recognise the people and the businesses whose hard work and achievements help to make NSW mining strong,” Mr Buckland said.

He said it had been PJL Group’s employees right across Australia who’d helped the business to achieve the award by “always giving 110 percent on every job”.

“Your vision, innovation and commitment to

quality is the driving force behind our reputation as one of the most productive, efficient and safe teams in our industry,” Mr Buckland said.

“The Outstanding Supplier award recognises a business that can demonstrate excellence in working with the NSW minerals industry by adding value to a mining operation through one-off projects or ongoing relationships with clients.”

PJL commenced operations in Orange in 2006 with three mates purchasing a truck which they refurbished as part of establishing their mechanical engineering business.

The business now operates from five permanent sites (Orange, Parkes, Cobar, Mt Isa, and Perth) employing 320 people.